ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I didn’t delete anything - Ruger defends tweet after accusations of promoting rape culture

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The singer has doubled down on the post even has critics make their case on Twitter.

Ruger
Ruger

Recommended articles

Fresh off his tirade against his former label Jonzing World also on X, the singer made a post on Thursday, April 18, 2024 about his expectation of women that critics say promotes rape culture.

"Anything wey make you enter my boat go Ilashe, your bikini must shift. No be only content you come shoot baby," Ruger posted.

Ruger's initial post
Ruger's initial post Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

But critics say that the post leans into age old thinking of rapists and promotes rape culture by presenting a scenario in which a woman must engage in sexual activities consensual or not because she has received a favour from a man.

But Ruger is not backing down from the post which has since been deleted. In a new post also on X he said that he didn't delete the post.

"I didn’t delete anything ooo. Just woke up and found out someone on my team deleted my tweet. They are paranoid haha. I go retweet am ‘ any girl wey I carry go ilashe go shift bikini. No be only content you come shoot for here baby," he said on X.

However he later made another post saying that "consent is key."

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics have blasted him on X for what they say is a pattern of Ruger promoting controversial rape apologist ideas in his songs and music videos. One user pointed to the lyrics of his 2021 song "Bounce" where he sings “bounce your body or we bounce you out. Omo no scream no too shout,” saying that "Rape culture is insidious."

"Ruger once sang - 'bounce your body or we bounce you out. Omo no scream no too shout.' I liked the song and I rationalised the lines. Line 1 - could just be ‘normal’ Naija party talk. Line 2 - could just be sex. Then he tweeted and deleted this. Rape culture is insidious," the person posted.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I didn’t delete anything - Ruger defends tweet after accusations of promoting rape culture

I didn’t delete anything - Ruger defends tweet after accusations of promoting rape culture

Rihanna wants to be on a collaboration with Tems & Ayra Starr

Rihanna wants to be on a collaboration with Tems & Ayra Starr

Sho The Icon - Kabiyesi (Official video)

Sho The Icon - Kabiyesi (Official video)

False reporting is dangerous - DJ Switch debunk claims she was arrested

False reporting is dangerous - DJ Switch debunk claims she was arrested

Davido shines in landmark Madison Square Garden concert

Davido shines in landmark Madison Square Garden concert

'Festival of Fire' wants you to question barbaric culture, not preserve it

'Festival of Fire' wants you to question barbaric culture, not preserve it

See Uzor Arukwe rob Funlola Aofiyebi's clinic in teaser for 'Criminal'

See Uzor Arukwe rob Funlola Aofiyebi's clinic in teaser for 'Criminal'

How Tiwa Pever maintains relevance as a creator of tomorrow on Instagram

How Tiwa Pever maintains relevance as a creator of tomorrow on Instagram

Young Jonn's hesitation to step away from the familiar stunts his debut LP

Young Jonn's hesitation to step away from the familiar stunts his debut LP

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asake got his name tattooed on his neck during a period when he was unsure about his musical career [GQ Magazine]

This is why Asake got his name tattooed on his neck

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi suffers acid, knife attack during live stream in UK

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi suffers acid, knife attack during live stream in UK

Big Smart

Big Smart, the global focus on the rise of hype

James Bond actor, Daniel Craig [Sony]

Multimillionaire actor does not plan to leave his wealth for his children when he dies