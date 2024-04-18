I didn’t delete anything - Ruger defends tweet after accusations of promoting rape culture

Fresh off his tirade against his former label Jonzing World also on X, the singer made a post on Thursday, April 18, 2024 about his expectation of women that critics say promotes rape culture.

"Anything wey make you enter my boat go Ilashe, your bikini must shift. No be only content you come shoot baby," Ruger posted.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

But critics say that the post leans into age old thinking of rapists and promotes rape culture by presenting a scenario in which a woman must engage in sexual activities consensual or not because she has received a favour from a man.

But Ruger is not backing down from the post which has since been deleted. In a new post also on X he said that he didn't delete the post.

"I didn’t delete anything ooo. Just woke up and found out someone on my team deleted my tweet. They are paranoid haha. I go retweet am ‘ any girl wey I carry go ilashe go shift bikini. No be only content you come shoot for here baby," he said on X.

However he later made another post saying that "consent is key."

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics have blasted him on X for what they say is a pattern of Ruger promoting controversial rape apologist ideas in his songs and music videos. One user pointed to the lyrics of his 2021 song "Bounce" where he sings “bounce your body or we bounce you out. Omo no scream no too shout,” saying that "Rape culture is insidious."