Online begging has become not just a trend but a business venture. It has not just grown over the years but also looks like an epidemic waiting to happen.

We all love to see the day to day activities of these celebrities. From their career growth to their personal lifestyle, these feats make everyone believe these celebrities are doing very well.

Trust me when I say we sometimes get carried away with the lifestyles of these celebrities and wish to be like them or want them to come to assist us with financial aids. You won't blame a fan or admirer of Toke Makinwa, Peter Okoye or Timaya who are known to have a thing for showing off their extravagant lifestyles.

That being said, we also tend to forget that the grass isn't really greener on the other side as these celebrities also have a lot of responsibilities and personal issues they handle and fight with every day. Do you think sometimes these celebs don't go broke? Don't be surprised as they do have their low moments. In MI Abaga's song 'Human being' he said "Sometimes you might see me looking dope, there is nothing in my bank account, the boy is broke, trying to leave demands, it's hard to cope...me sef i be human being" gives a clear view what these celebrities go through too.

It is a big shame that after going through the rigorous process of opening a social media page, then you'd not only concentrate on following all the celebrities and some of your personal friends and family members but slide into the DMs of these celebrities to beg for money. We all know how hard the economy of the country but hey...reducing yourself to a "begi begi" on social media shouldn't be the last resort.

Yes, we have celebrities who are quick to give out money on social media. We've seen the likes of Davido and Don Jazzy whose love for giving out to fans knows no bounds. Just maybe because we've seen these benevolent celebrities give from their wealth has gotten into the heads of a lot of people who now take it upon themselves to beg every celebrity. They fail to realise that the wealth of these celebrities aren't the same and they all are not big on giving.

A follower recently wrote on the comment section of Omoni Oboli's page that she had not eaten hence she pleaded 1 thousand naira. Now let's look it from this angle, let's assume Omoni gifts her the 1K and she goes ahead to actually buy the food today, what next? Come back to her page the next day or take the shameless act to another celeb like Mercy Aigbe's page? This disgraceful and embarrassing act will not take you anywhere.

We hear these celebrities cry out, shame and even drag these online beggars on social media every time. It is said that a beggar has no choice but I can tell you that these online beggars aren't moved by the parable anymore.

Paul Okoye (PSquare) revealed only recently that an online beggar specifically requested for $2M to start a business from him! I kid you not as this is the reality in the begging business. These guys have business ideas and want every celebrity to believe in it.

Stella Damasus once revealed how these online beggars would blast you the moment you try to show them how to make money online (Not Yahoo Yahoo), which indeed makes you believe these guys are just one lazy bunch of youths!

"So I started asking them to learn a trade, use their talent, get mentors, learn from YouTube. If these people have enough data to come and ask for money on social media then they would definitely have enough to learn something from YouTube or other free webinars. The moment I start to ask them to learn something I become an enemy. Then I get messages like "if you don't want to help me just say it. We, your fans have made you into a star but you can't help us with your money". It used to upset me but then I had to understand that the heart of a hungry person can lead to verbal diarrhea," Stella Damasus wrote.

The continuous and unrepentant plea for financial assistance from celebrities on social media should stop. This message is for you and you thrilled with the idea of disturbing these celebs for money. It is belittling and trust me, they will continue to drag you on their social media pages and watch their foot soldiers and fans skin you all alive.