Seeking financial aid from celebrities by certain people on social media has become a trend and the latest victim, Omoni Oboli's response to one of them is a must read.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 24, 2019, where she called out a particular lady who is notorious for sending messages to people asking for financial assistance.

"These are the issues...I have never responded to begging comments ever because I know first hand that we’ve all needed a little assistance and maybe even still do so we have to ask but...You are asking for assistance for what exactly? What is the end game? Is it to start a business that will eventually give you some financial freedom? If so, fantastic! I applaud you!

"When it becomes a lifestyle is when it gets worrisome. How do you for months or years drop the same comment on hundreds or thousands of posts? It reminds me of those days nicely dressed guys would come to you outside business places and say they lost their wallet and they just needed transport fare. You will then know you’ve been had when the same guy meets you the following week with the exact same story. It’s now online," she wrote.

Even though Omoni agreed that the economic situation in the country is bad, every young person ought to be able to think of ways to make money the right way.

"We all know country hard. Leave o, it’s really hard for many people and we try in our small capacity to help as many people as we can...But if you are an able-bodied young person, think of what you can do and then you can beg for the money to do it. I know free money is sweet. Believe me, as hard as I work for my money, the kind of dance I dance when I get free money nor be here but...there’s dignity in making your own money. Dignity in doing something that will not only give you money but bring satisfaction and fulfillment.

"My darling young lady deleted her comment after my response to her. Luckily I had screenshot it. I had thought she would come to my DM asking for assistance to start something but she deleted her comment. What does that tell you? Please, my fellow hustlers, nobody owes anybody anything! Stand up and do something! God bless our hustle," she concluded.

Omoni Oboli is the latest celebrity to call out online beggars who have devised various means to get money out of celebrities. From Annie Idibia to Uti Nwachukwu, eLDee and Stella Damasus, we heard these celebrities share experiences they've had with online beggars at one time or the other.

"I'm sick and tired of people sliding in my DM, begging for money"- eLDee cries out

In 2018, eLDee carried out over the number of people sliding into his DM begging for money. Going by the posts the rapper posted on his Instagram stories on Friday, October 5, 2018, it is obvious that he is fed up with the unending and irritating messages he has been receiving in his DM.

"I'm sick and tired of people sliding into my DM to beg for money. I barely have enough for me and my girls and I sure don't have money trees growing in my yard," he wrote. It didn't end there as he went to reveal that for every time he gives out money, he is depriving his family the things they need.

Stella Damasus says people would rather beg online than actually work

Stella Damasus has come for online beggars who would rather beg than even make an effort to work. The actress made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, July 2, 2018. According to Stella, a lot of people would rather beg online than actually work and when questioned, they get angry and end up calling out the celebrity.

"Like many others, I receive direct messages from young people asking me to help them out with their problems. They need money to pay for one thing or the other. 90% of the time it's nothing medical or life-threatening, just money to pay rent or one course in school. I take time to read through their stories and help as many as I can but trust and believe that my contribution may not solve the problem totally. I try to follow up with these people and I find that they always end up in the same place (broke).

So I started asking them to learn a trade, use their talent, get mentors, learn from YouTube. If these people have enough data to come and ask for money on social media then they would definitely have enough to learn something from YouTube or other free webinars. The moment I start to ask them to learn something I become an enemy. Then I get messages like "if you don't want to help me just say it. We, your fans have made you into a star but you can't help us with your money". It used to upset me but then I had to understand that the heart of a hungry person can lead to verbal diarrhea," she said.