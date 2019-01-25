Wonders they say will never end on social media as Paul Okoye is presently in shock after a follower on Instagram asked for a $2M to set up a business.

The music star and former member of the defunct group, PSquare shared his shocking experience via his Instagram page on Friday, November 25, 2019. In the message, the follower reveals that he wants to start up a business and would be needing that said amount of money to kick start it.

"Ahh!! ahh!! 😳 just like that 🙄 ...lol abeg who get Jesus Instagram handle... I need to Dm him is like I need $20milloin 🙏," Paul Okoye responded. Lol...this must be one of the most hilarious things you'd come across on social media today.

What if he meant to say N2M instead of $2M? What do you think guys? Paul Okoye's latest experience is coming barely less than 24 hours after Omoni Oboli had narrated her experience in the hands of an online beggar.

You've got to read Omoni Oboli's response to an online beggar

Seeking financial aid from celebrities by certain people on social media has become a trend and it's the latest victim, Omoni Oboli's response to one of them is a must read. The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 24, 2019, where she called out a particular lady who is notorious for sending messages to people asking for financial assistance.

"These are the issues...I have never responded to begging comments ever because I know first hand that we’ve all needed a little assistance and maybe even still do so we have to ask but...You are asking for assistance for what exactly? What is the end game? Is it to start a business that will eventually give you some financial freedom? If so, fantastic! I applaud you!

"When it becomes a lifestyle is when it gets worrisome. How do you for months or years drop the same comment on hundreds or thousands of posts? It reminds me of those days nicely dressed guys would come to you outside business places and say they lost their wallet and they just needed transport fare. You will then know you’ve been had when the same guy meets you the following week with the exact same story. It’s now online," she wrote.

Even though Omoni agreed that the economic situation in the country is bad, every young person ought to be able to think of ways to make money the right way.