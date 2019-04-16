You know how we all clamour for public figures and celebrities (Not the ones under the payroll of the elites) to always come out to speak out for the voiceless and ordinary Nigeria, well Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took the bull by the horn and decided to show up.

Guess what? A lot of people have become jittery since she decided to go to social media to call out the presidency. She didn't just call out the presidency but was specific as she mentioned the name of the president, Muhammadu Buhari and the vice president, Yemi Osibanjo. She slammed them for the various problems being faced by the populace.

So let's break it down for you guys, Omotola's grievance with the president was the lack of money in circulation, while that of the vice president was because of his perceived continuous silence since the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS have become the biggest nightmare for every Nigerian, especially the youths.

While we were all screaming and shouting "Omotola our saviour has finally come out to save us" the presidency was probably just dusting Omotola's skeletons from their cupboards. We all know the job of every government spokesperson is to defend his or her paymaster even if it requires selling their birthright.

It didn't take 24 hours before the spokesman to the presidency, Bashir Ahmad fired back at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde over her damaging comments to a government which has been heavily criticised by its citizens. Ordinarily, the response to Omotola's social media posts wouldn't have been taken seriously until the spokesman said those making 'CLEAN MONEY' weren't complaining and in my mind, I'm like "Hold up...hold up" is there more to this than meets the eye?

Was the presidency insinuating that the award-winning actress, who has been in the game for over two decades, is among those who have had a romantic affair with corruption in the past? Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde comes from what we can call a typical Nigerian above middle-class family with a husband who has been a successful pilot for a long time. So it's safe to say she is from the 'Clean Money' background...even though the presidency might be thinking otherwise.

Since Bashir Ahmad replied Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on Twitter, she has not only become the number one trending topic on Twitter but also has received support from fans and the backlash has been massive too.

At the end of the day, let's all not get distracted by these social media mirages and face the reality in the country. Even if Omotola and other celebrities decide to stay away from this topic, it is the duty of every Nigerian to call out the government over the brutality of young Nigerians by SARS and also question the future of our generation because right now the economy...KOLEWERK!