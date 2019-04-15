The award-winning actress made this known via her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She expressed shock over the Vice President's silence over the way and manner SARS has turned the country into a death trap.

"@profosibanjo it is shocking that Nigeria has turned into a death trap under your watch and you are silent!!! You are silent!!!!! At a time like this under your leadership," she wrote.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is the latest celebrity to join the endless list of celebs who have called out the Special Anti-Robbery Squad over their highhandedness and brutality of innocent young Nigerians.

For some celebs like Adesua Etomi, she wonders when the killings and brutality will endwhile for others like Ikechukwu, he too didn't just call them out but also issued out a stern warning to the overzealous officers.

Ikechukwu issues serious warning to SARS officers

The rapper turned actor made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, April 12, 2019, while reacting to a viral video where a young man was brutally assaulted by men of SARS. For Ikechukwu, if any member of the special police squad ever gets to attack him, he would disarm and shoot the officer.

"When I say this I really mean it, the day these type of individuals run into me I might end up dying that day. Truth is how much humility and calm are u supposed to have? Even if we want to believe that God is using the situation to test us, will he test us to our death and demise? For what reason is such an individual wearing the uniform of one who is supposed to protect and serve the same person he is bludgeoning and raping of his rights in broad daylight so bold and so arrogant with slaps to follow and insults. Then more planking.

"My God I beg u please cos I will disarm that fool and shoot him with his own gun. I swear on it. If u powers that be cant do what is necessary then step the fuck outta office and outta the way and allow people who are about change and fairness and rules and regulations and proper protocols and due process take ur place. For u are the tumbleweed and the winds are high, the storm that in brewing is nigh, overspill is inevitable, and the drops I feel upon my umbrella. This rain shall pour and it will be torrential. Nuff said #ENDSARS," he wrote.

Ikechukwu has joined the endless list of celebrities who have made a continuous call on the government to call the men of SARS order.