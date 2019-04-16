One of the spokesmen for the presidency, Bashir Ahmad, who took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, revealed that a lot of people who have worked diligently for their money aren't complaining in the country.

"Madam Omotola those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer our dear country as ‘hellish’. In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions," he tweeted.

The presidency's response to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's recent rants is coming 24 hours after the actress aired her opinion in series of Instagram stories.

It would be recalled that about 24 hours ago, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde called out the government over the highhandedness of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and the lack of money in circulation.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde calls out Osinbanjo over police brutality

The award-winning actress made this known via her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She expressed shock over the Vice President's silence over the way and manner SARS has turned the country into a death trap.

"@profosibanjo it is shocking that Nigeria has turned into a death trap under your watch and you are silent!!! You are silent!!!!! At a time like this under your leadership," she wrote.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is the latest celebrity to join the endless list of celebs who have called out the Special Anti-Robbery Squad over their highhandedness and brutality of innocent young Nigerians.