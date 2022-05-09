Pulse List: 5 Nigerian celebrity deaths that shook the country

On our list this week, we’re taking a look at some of the most shocking celebrity deaths over the years.

1 Rachel Oniga

One of the most successful actors to have emerged from Nollywood was Rachel Oniga. She could be described as one of the most versatile and well-grounded movie stars of her generation.

Sadly in July 2021, the news of her sudden demise was announced on social media. What started as a rumour was later confirmed by her family. The movie veteran died from a heart-related issue.

Interestingly, that same year, she was among the cast of one of Netflix Nigeria's biggest movies 'A Naija Christmas.' She was 64. She was survived by three children and several grandchildren.

2 Da Grin

Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun popularly known as Da Grin probably had one of the shortest reigns as a celebrity. Da Grin's sudden rise to fame over a short period to date has remained a marvel.

He was so successful at that time that every song he released or featured in turned into a monster hit almost immediately.

Not many expected to wake up in April 2010 to hear the sudden death of the biggest music star at that time. The 25-year-old rapper died after sustaining injuries from an auto crash.

3 Sound Sultan

The Afrobeats historians will be called biased if they fail to mention Sound Sultan as one of the pioneers of Nigeria's modern-day music. Olarenwaju Fasasi also known as Sound Sultan was one of the 'cool guys' in the industry.

The shocking aspect of Sound Sultan's demise was the fact that he battled cancer for years without the knowledge of his fans or the public.

So when his family released an official statement about his death in July 2021, many people were left in shock. His death came as a surprise to many fans and even celebrity friends.

4 Goldie Harvey

Her voice was unique, her fashion style was impeccable and she was one fine woman. Goldie Harvey was already setting her footprint in the music industry with her style of music.

Scoring several hit songs and collaborations within a short period of time. Even her spell on the popular reality TV show 'Big Brother Africa' gave her more fans across the continent. The future was bright.

After returning home to Nigeria from the 2013 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, she complained of a headache and was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

5 DJ Olu

Olugbemiga Abiodun popularly known as DJ Olu was the official disc jokey at HKN Records - a record label owned by music star Davido and his elder brother, Adewale Adeleke.

He was fast becoming a popular name in the industry till tragedy struck. In October 2017, Davido announced the passing away of his friend and DJ, Olu.

The controversy that surrounded his death made the headlines for months. According to reports, he was found dead in a car with another friend.