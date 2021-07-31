Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga is dead

According to The Nation, the movie star died on Friday, July 30, 2021, from covid-19 complications.

Until her death, she was one of the most popular and influential actors in Nollywood.

Pulse Nigeria

Originally from Eku in Delta State, the movie star was born on 23 May, 1957, in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State.

She made her Nollywood debut in the 1996 hit movie 'Onome.'

Oniga went on to star in several big productions including 'Sango,' and Wale Adenuga's television series, 'Super story.'

Her most recent movies include 'Chief Daddy,' 'Royal Hibiscus Hotel' and 'My Village People.'

She was survived by three children and several grandchildren.