Pulse List: 5 Nigerian celebrities who never recovered after falling ill

On our list this week we will be looking at some celebrities who didn't survive after falling sick.

Late Nollywood veterans Ify Onwuemene and Victor Olaotan [Instagram/Ify Onwuemene] [Instagram/VictorOlaotan]
Late Nollywood veterans Ify Onwuemene and Victor Olaotan [Instagram/Ify Onwuemene] [Instagram/VictorOlaotan]

For fans, It's often heart-wrenching to see their favourite celebrities look a shadow of themselves because of some medical conditions.

In some severe cases, we've seen these celebrities battle with their lives and sadly pass away without recovering from those illnesses.

1. Victor Olaotan

Victor Olaotan
Victor Olaotan ece-auto-gen

Victor Olaotan is known to be a skilled actor. He became a household name when played 'Sir Ade Williams' in the popular TV drama series 'Tinsel.' The movie star remained a private person until 2016 when he was involved in a ghastly car crash.

Olaotan's health began to deteriorate and his friends in the industry were worried. After years of treatments, it became apparent that he could no longer foot his hospital bills.

Olaotan passed away in 2021
Olaotan passed away in 2021 Pulse Nigeria

In 2019, movie star, Richard Mofe-Damijo announced that Otedola was going to take care of his hospital bills.

While everyone thought Olaotan had been saved by the bell, a video of his colleagues soliciting for funds again on his behalf hit the Internet in 2020. Sadly in August 2021, the actor passed away after years of battling for his life.

2. Majek Fashek

Majek Fashek (Getty Images)
Majek Fashek (Getty Images) Getty Images

Majek Fashek was one of the biggest music exports from this part of the world in the late 1980s and the early 1990s.

He is best known for the 1988 album Prisoner of Conscience, which included the multiple award-winning single, 'Send Down the Rain'.

The music star had sold-out concerts across Africa and even toured the world. Strangely, his stardom dipped after rumours began to fly around that he had been hit by a strange illness.

Majek Fashek struggled with addiction and illness in the last years of his life [PremiumTimes]
Majek Fashek struggled with addiction and illness in the last years of his life [PremiumTimes] Pulse Nigeria

There were however speculations of the music star being involved in heavy drug use.

His management team solicited funds from well-meaning Nigerians and they got lucky when billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola came to his rescue.

Sadly, Fashek passed away in June 2020.

3. Romanus Amuta

Nigerian veteran actor Romanus Amuta popularly known as Natty [Instagram/BewTVOfficial]
Nigerian veteran actor Romanus Amuta popularly known as Natty [Instagram/BewTVOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

Romanus Amuta popularly known as Natty of the popular TV drama series 'New Masquarade' was one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry from the 80s to the mid-90s.

He later starred in several Nollywood movies including; ‘Lion Finger’ in 2003, ‘Eagles Bride’ in 2005, and ‘Ijele’ in 1999.

His career suffered a setback in 2009 after he had a stroke.

After years of battling the ailment, the veteran actor died in February 2022. He was survived by a wife and six children.

4. Ernest Asuzu

Ernest Asuzu
Ernest Asuzu ece-auto-gen

Ernest Asuzu was one of the bad boys of Nollywood in the early 2000s and enjoyed much success during that time.

However, Asuzu's time in the movie industry ended abruptly after he went missing in action for some years.

The actor had reportedly suffered a stroke in late 2015 and rumoured to have been reduced to begging for money. [Instagram/ErnestAsuzu]
The actor had reportedly suffered a stroke in late 2015 and rumoured to have been reduced to begging for money. [Instagram/ErnestAsuzu] Pulse Nigeria

It was later revealed that he was down with a stroke. At some point it was reported that he had passed away, a story he later came out to debunk.

The humiliating part about Asuzu's grace to grass story was when a video of him begging for financial assistance showed up on the internet in 2020.

The movie star passed away in January 2021.

5. Ify Onwuemene

Ify Onwuemene [Instagram/IfyOnwuemene]
Ify Onwuemene [Instagram/IfyOnwuemene] Pulse Nigeria

For those who grew up watching the popular TV drama series 'Everyday People' in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Onwuemene needs no introduction.

She was the wife of the late Nollywood great, Sam Loco in the drama series.

There had been previous reports that the movie star had been down with cancer which had abruptly stopped her acting career.

The movie star was diagnosed with endometrial cancer.
The movie star was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. Pulse Nigeria

In June 2020, it was revealed that she needed financial support to treat endometrial cancer.

The veteran actress succumbed to cancer in May 2021.

