Nigerian veteran actor Romanus Amuta popularly known as Natty is dead.
'New Masquerade' star Natty is dead
He died at the age of 79.
According to reports, the movie veteran passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, after battling a protracted illness.
Natty as he was fondly called was first worked with the Daily Times, before joining the entertainment industry.
He rose to stardom in the popular TV drama series 'New Masquerade.'
The show aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) from the 80s to the mid-90s.
'The New Masquerade' can be described as one of Nigeria's longest-running sitcoms.
Until his death, Natty was survived by a wife and six children.
May his gentle soul rest in peace.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng