'New Masquerade' star Natty is dead

According to reports, the movie veteran passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, after battling a protracted illness.

Natty as he was fondly called was first worked with the Daily Times, before joining the entertainment industry.

Pulse Nigeria

He rose to stardom in the popular TV drama series 'New Masquerade.'

The show aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) from the 80s to the mid-90s.

'The New Masquerade' can be described as one of Nigeria's longest-running sitcoms.

Until his death, Natty was survived by a wife and six children.