'New Masquerade' star Natty is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

He died at the age of 79.

Nigerian veteran actor Romanus Amuta popularly known as Natty [Instagram/BewTVOfficial]
Nigerian veteran actor Romanus Amuta popularly known as Natty is dead.

According to reports, the movie veteran passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, after battling a protracted illness.

Natty as he was fondly called was first worked with the Daily Times, before joining the entertainment industry.

Nigerian veteran actor Romanus Amuta popularly known as Natty [Instagram/BewTVOfficial]
He rose to stardom in the popular TV drama series 'New Masquerade.'

The show aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) from the 80s to the mid-90s.

'The New Masquerade' can be described as one of Nigeria's longest-running sitcoms.

Until his death, Natty was survived by a wife and six children.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

