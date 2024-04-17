Rapper Khaid has been hospitalised for internal bleeding, see Nigerians reactions

At the time of reporting, it wasn't clear what the nature of his sickness was. But in the video, the singer is seen in critical condition, rolling on the bed as nurses and other medical personnel try to attend to him.

However another picture shared showed Khaid has started receiving treatment and was getting stable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have flooded social media with their well wishes hoping he recovers back to health. However, some observes on social media where quick to call out the video of him in critical condition, asking why it was recorded, rather than assist him at a time of medical emergency.

"Why do we make videos for every damn thing, like why are we always so worried about the media first. Silly," a user said on X (formerly Twitter). "But why do people make videos in situations like this?" another person asked also on X.

Pulse Nigeria

However, one of the medical personnel in the video told the person recording to leave the room. "Sir, please leave," her voice could be heard faintly in the video.

See how Nigerians are reacting to the sad news below:

ADVERTISEMENT