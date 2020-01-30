Victor Olaotan's health appears to be deteriorating as his family and friends seek to raise $250,000 needed for his medical treatment abroad.

In a series of videos and photos shared by his colleagues in the entertainment industry on social media, the actor looked pale and ill.

There are reports that the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars is needed for the actor to get quality treatment outside the country.

His account details have been shared on various social media platforms for donations from fans and well-meaning Nigerians.

It would be recalled that in 2019 when the news of Victor Olaotan's failing health first broke the Internet, respite came for the actor after it was revealed that billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola had taken over the hospital bills.

It would be recalled that in 2019 when the news of Victor Olaotan's failing health first broke the Internet, respite came for the actor after it was revealed that billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola had taken over the hospital bills.

Femi Otedola's benevolence...

It would be recalled that in 2019 when the news of Victor Olaotan's failing health first broke the Internet, respite came for the actor after it was revealed that billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola had taken over the hospital bills.

Richard Mofe-Damijo had in 2019, announced that Femi Otedola would be taking over Victor Olaotan's medical bills. According to him, he reached out to the billionaire businessman who decided to take over the entire hospital bills of the actor.

"So, a few days ago, I reached out to @femiotedola asking for help for my friend and brother, Victor and just this morning Femi calls to tell me that he would take care of ALL of Victor's bills. He told me that he is already on it and that his people are talking to Victor's wife. Is God not awesome????? I can't even contain my joy and gratitude. Thank you Femi @femiotedola you are a man and half and thank you to my young friend @gbenroajibade for championing this cause, they don't make them like you anymore," he wrote.

Richard Mofe-Damijo had in 2019, announced that Femi Otedola would be taking over Victor Olaotan's medical bills. According to him, he reached out to the billionaire businessman who decided to take over the entire hospital bills of the actor. [Instagram/Femi Ote]

Victor Olaotan was involved in a ghastly car accident back in 2016. At some point, it was reported that his legs were so bad it needed to be amputated.