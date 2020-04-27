Since coronavirus hit Nigeria in February 2020, various laws and orders have been instituted by governments across the country which has seen a lot of people go out of jobs and remained indoors.

The most affected people have been the less privileged in the society, whose daily source of income has been cut short by the lockdown orders.

In a bid to cushion the effects of the lockdown, some of your favourite celebrities have taken it upon themselves to provide for the poor and needy in society.

For some who didn't want to go through the cumbersome process of sharing food items, they took to social media where they gave out cash gifts.

Here are some of your favourite celebrities who have helped provide for the poor and needy during the lockdown.

1. Runtown

Douglas Agu [Instagram/Runtown]

It is safe to say that Douglas Jack Agu popularly known as Runtown is the first celebrity who jumped on the bandwagon of celebrities who have decided to help Nigerians cushion the effects of the lockdown order issued because of the dreaded coronavirus.

On March 25, the music star caused a major commotion on Twitter when he announced his giveaway plans. According to him, he was going to share N10m for his followers and fans.

In less than an hour, Twitter went into a frenzy as the music star shared the said amount of money to all those who sent their account details during the giveaway.

2. Banky W

Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyWellington]

While some celebrities were doing giveaways via social media to Nigerians, others like Banky W and his friends, deemed it fit to go into the areas where those who have been severely hit by the lockdown.

The music star in collaboration with some well-meaning Nigerians visited some selected areas in Lagos Island where they shared food items to the poor and needy.

According to Banky W, it was a collaboration between residents in the area and himself who felt it was only good to help those who couldn't fend for themselves because of the lockdown.

3. Peruzzi

Peruzzi [Instagram/PeruzziVibes]

Peruzzi happens to be one of those celebs who is always ready to share with fans and followers some part of his wealth.

On March 25, Peruzzi just like Runtown, gave fans and followers a reason to smile as he give out a lot of cash in the form of giveaways. According to him, it was a way of cushioning the impact of the lockdown order on Nigerians.

4. Chika Ike

Chika Ike [Instagram/ChikaIke]

Chika Ike joined the list of celebrities who have dug in their pockets to help a lot of Nigerians who have not been able to take care of themselves since the lockdown began.

In a series of photos shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 23, the actress in collaboration with her team went out to share food items to the motherless homes and less privileged homes.

5. I Go Dye

Francis Agoda [Instagram/IGoDye]

Unlike most celebrities who have donated money and food items to those in need during the lockdown order issued by the government, one celeb who has taken a different approach entirely is Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye.

The comedian on Wednesday, April 22 announced that will be donating his newly built mansion in Benin to the state government as an isolation center for coronavirus patients.