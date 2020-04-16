Nigerian music star, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W has joined other well-meaning citizens to feed the poor in some parts of Lagos.

Since the lockdown order issued by the government, several celebrities have in one way or the other helped the less privileged with money and food items.

The music star turned politician took to his Twitter page on Thursday, April 16, 2020, where he shared photos from the event.

"Today was a great day... we fed 650 of the less fortunate people in our Lekki/Oniru/Maruwa community.

"Thank you to all the residents who donated their money, and volunteered their time. We will do this every lockdown day by God's grace #LekkiFoodBank #EachOneReachOne," he captioned the photos.

Banky W [Instagram/BankyWellington]

Banky W joins the list of celebrities like Runtown and Peruzzi who have at one point or the other given out money and food materials to the less privileged to cushion the effects of the lockdown due to coronavirus.

Runtown [Instagram/Runtown[

As at the time of this publication, Nigeria has 407 confirmed cases of the virus with 12 deaths.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, 128 have been discharged.