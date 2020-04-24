Nollywood actress, Chika Ike has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to donate to the less privileged amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The surge of the virus has seen several celebrities donate to the poor and needy in the country.

In a series of photos shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 23, 2020, the actress in collaboration with her team went out to share food items to the motherless homes and less privileged homes.

Chika Ike [Instagram/ChikaIke]

"These past few weeks have been a trying time for everyone. My team and I focused on making donations to some motherless babies and less privileged homes. But we decided to hit the streets this week," she captioned one of the photos.

Chika Ike joins the growing list of celebrities who have donated to the less privileged since the lockdown.

Recall that about a week ago, music star, Banky W in collaboration with some well-meaning Nigerians took out time to share food items in some selected areas in Lagos state.