Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have both released a statement following the passing away of Prince Philip.

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth of England died on Friday, April 9, 2021.

“Thank you for your service … You will be greatly missed. In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021,” the couple wrote on the website for their nonprofit, Archewell Foundation.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

There are reports that Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom in the coming days.

The couple moved to the United States of America in 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The grandfather of Prince Harry and Prince William, who was married to the 94-year-old queen for 74 years, passed away on Friday at age 99.

He and the Queen were parents to Charles (Harry's father), Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.