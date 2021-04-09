The husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, is dead, Buckingham Palace has just announced.

He was 99 years of age.

The Duke of Edinburgh left hospital in March after being treated for an infection and after undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip spent 65 years supporting the queen, retiring from his public role in 2017 and staying largely out of the view since.

In his active years, he helped set a new course for the monarchy under a young queen, championing Britain itself, as well as environmental causes, science and technology.