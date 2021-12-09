RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You are the one that is bipolar' - Precious Chikwendu replies estranged husband, Femi Fani-Kayode

The former beauty queen described her estranged husband as 'Mr Short Fuse.'

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with their sons
Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Nigeria's former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has responded to his recent press release about their messy separation.

Fani-Kayode had in his press release via his lawyer called the mother of his four sons, bipolar and insane.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 9, 2021, the former beauty queen said the politician is the one who is bipolar.

"When you want to make press statements next time mr short fuse, be assured I will respond with pictures and video evidence. You are the one with bipolar," she wrote.

She also shared a photo of one of her sons she claimed was badly bruised.

"This is my son Liam and his left face is completely bruised. His lawyer physically insulted me in court yesterday and still unapologetic, I gave it back to him as he had got away with insulting me at the federal high court Apo several times in March, and April whilst I kept mute," she added.

Chikwendu's post came hours after her estranged husband called her insane and bipolar.

