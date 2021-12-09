RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Femi Fani-Kayode reacts to estranged wife Precious Chikwendu's claims, says she is 'bipolar and insane'

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Fani-Kayode says he'll continue to ignore her rantings, falsehood and mendacious fabrications.

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu [PremiumTimes]
Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu [PremiumTimes]

Former Nigerian minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the several allegations levelled against him by his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Recommended articles

The former beauty queen had accused the politician of preventing her from seeing their kids since their split in 2020.

In a statement released by the former minister through his legal team, he accused the former beauty queen of being insane and bipolar.

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode Pulse Nigeria

"We are constrained to point out the fact that Miss Precious Chikwendu, the former partner of our client Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Sadaukin Shinkafi, is suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and we acknowledge the fact that she is totally insane," part of the statement read.

"Ordinarily we cannot be expected to respond to the crass, filthy, delusional, salacious, disgraceful and absurd allegations of an insane person."

Fani-Kayode also debunked the claims by his estranged wife that one of their children got infected with the dreaded coronavirus.

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with their sons
Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with their sons Pulse Nigeria

He also revealed that he would be addressing all issues with his estranged wife in court.

Chikwendu had filed a suit against the politician in court over the reasons their marriage failed.

According to her, she was unable to consummate her marriage for six years because the former minister of aviation had erectile dysfunction.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Femi Fani-Kayode reacts to estranged wife Precious Chikwendu's claims, says she is 'bipolar and insane'

Femi Fani-Kayode reacts to estranged wife Precious Chikwendu's claims, says she is 'bipolar and insane'

American rapper Slim 400 gunned down at 33

American rapper Slim 400 gunned down at 33

Kehinde Bankole to play young Funmilayo Ransome Kuti in new biopic

Kehinde Bankole to play young Funmilayo Ransome Kuti in new biopic

Onyeka Onwenu, Patience Ozokwor, Kate Henshaw star in intriguing stage play, Speaking Out

Onyeka Onwenu, Patience Ozokwor, Kate Henshaw star in intriguing stage play, "Speaking Out"

Watch the official trailer for new film 'Oga Festus'

Watch the official trailer for new film 'Oga Festus'

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife Laila shares screenshot of message where he allegedly threatened her

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife Laila shares screenshot of message where he allegedly threatened her

Harrysong welcomes daughter with wife

Harrysong welcomes daughter with wife

Toyin Abraham rallies fan support for new 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

Toyin Abraham rallies fan support for new 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

Party with your faves at the Live in Concert music festival

Party with your faves at the Live in Concert music festival

Trending

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo [Instagram/IniEdo]

Ini Edo welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo [RaveMedia]

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/UrbanNews]