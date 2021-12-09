Femi Fani-Kayode reacts to estranged wife Precious Chikwendu's claims, says she is 'bipolar and insane'

The former beauty queen had accused the politician of preventing her from seeing their kids since their split in 2020.

In a statement released by the former minister through his legal team, he accused the former beauty queen of being insane and bipolar.

"We are constrained to point out the fact that Miss Precious Chikwendu, the former partner of our client Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Sadaukin Shinkafi, is suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and we acknowledge the fact that she is totally insane," part of the statement read.

"Ordinarily we cannot be expected to respond to the crass, filthy, delusional, salacious, disgraceful and absurd allegations of an insane person."

Fani-Kayode also debunked the claims by his estranged wife that one of their children got infected with the dreaded coronavirus.

He also revealed that he would be addressing all issues with his estranged wife in court.

Chikwendu had filed a suit against the politician in court over the reasons their marriage failed.