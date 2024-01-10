Portable celebrates wife Ashabi Simple on her birthday

On Wednesday January 10, 2024, the singer took to his Instagram account to wish Ashabi a very happy birthday. He posted pictures of her gallantly dressed in Yoruba and Edo traditional attires and hyped her in his caption.

He said, "Happy birthday to you my queen may GOD bless your new age @ashabi_simple ❤️❤️Na Money 💰 Dey Make Woman Fine No Be Say I Love you ❤️ my Celebrity Queen ❤️ Mother Of One Mummy ATANDA ⭐️ FITILAMI."

The controversial street pop star and the Yoruba actress, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, popularly known as Ashabi, got married in June 2023 after she gave birth to his sixth child. Portable announced the news of their marriage during the naming ceremony of their son Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan in June.

In a video shared from the ceremony, Portable proudly said in Yoruba, "She is now a housewife. A stubborn child has eventually become a housewife. She is now a housewife. Praise Allah."

Ashabi on the other hand, expressed happiness and gratitude for her husband's support. She said, “I didn’t plan to marry an actor or singer, but God didn’t say it is the end of my journey, I can sense that it is not the end, a new beginning for me and happy because he is supportive and ready to be supportive.”