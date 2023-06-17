Portable's 4th baby mama expresses undying love to singer

The actress shared official photos from their child's recent naming ceremony on her Instagram page and a caption expressing her admiration for the Zazu crooner.

Ashabi's note began with a prayer for their child and admiration for Portable.

Describing him as "Mr Talk and Do," she appreciated his constant support, love, and care throughout their relationship.

She said, "Oko mi @portablebaeby, thanks so much for your love and care, thanks so much for standing by me... you no go fall darling."

Ashabi also said that she would choose to remain a sinner rather than cease loving Portable, even if it were considered a crime.

"If loving you is a crime, I would rather remain a sinner than experience loving any other person except you.", she stated.

It is worth noting that Ashabi Simple had previously clarified that she and Portable are not married, dispelling rumours that suggested otherwise.

