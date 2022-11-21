2022 AMAs: The 5 cutest couples that graced the red carpet

These couples turned heads with their costumes, public displays of affection, and stunning looks.

E. Dewey Smith and Andrea Smith

Pulse Nigeria

The pastor, E. Dewey Smith, who was also a nominee for 'Favorite Gospel Artiste' at the AMAs, paired in red, black, and glitzy attire with his wife, Andrea Smith.

Kelsey Kreppel & Cody Ko

The engaged YouTube-famous couple Kelsey Kreppel and Cody Ko kept their attire sleek and fashionable for the significant music event, similar to many other couples on this list.

Neicy Nash and Jessica Betts

In August 2020, Niecy Nash wed Jessica Betts in a small ceremony in California, and at the AMA, this celebrity couple proved Newton's Third Law of Motion that opposites do indeed attract: Jessica Betts' colourful suit contrasted beautifully with her wife Niecy Nash-Betts' seductive black dress, which she wore with gloves and a matching purse.

Pink & Carey Hart

Pink and her husband Carey Hart stormed the red carpet, joining the list of cute couples, and their winning cards are their children, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5.

Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi

