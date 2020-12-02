Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct group, Psquare has replied former Nigerian international, Osazee Odemwingie after attacking his business.

Okoye shared a screenshot of a chat conversation he had with the footballer via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

"Bro I tried to ignore but I'm so disappointed in you. If you are now close to God does not make you to feel others are close to the devil. I own a registered and licensed lottery platform just like every other individual does both home and abroad," he wrote.

Okoye says Odemwingie has been brainwashed and needs help. [Instagram/PeterPsquare]

"But coming to spill this rubbish just because you feel you are now closer to God! Bro my music never brought you closer to this your God in particular. Bro, you have been brainwashed Period. You look sick and you need help."

"Learn to mind your business and focus on that your God and your life. Disappointed."

Odemwingie accused Peter of robbing people via his lottery business [Instagram/Odemwingie81]

Okoye's response is coming barely a few hours after Odemwingie took to his Instagram stories where he attacked him over his lottery business and also for organizing a dance challenge.