Nigerian singer Paul Okoye has thrown shades at his twin brother, Peter's wife, Lola Omotayo.

The former member of the defunct group, Psquare, took to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 19, 2020, where he slammed his brother's wife over her recent birthday post.

"At the age of almost fifty, you think you can still be manipulative and always trying to be in control as usual. Well am not there and also Jude is not there anymore which was exactly how you wanted it," he wrote.

Paul Okoye drags twin brother, Peter's wife Lola Omotayo on Instagram [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

"Aunty for four years we haven't spoken but every 18th of November you come out as usual to type shit and they end up saying 'awwww she's a good woman' meanwhile they don't know the evil things you do behind closed doors. While in the outside you portray an angel."

"Anyways it's social media era what do I expect. Next year will come again you'll still come and type shit. You know me very well and you know I don't pretend. So continue doing what you are doing. You don cast already, no need to expose you that's why I've never said anything because it's family. Let your guilt deal with you."

Peter and Paul Okoye turned 39 on Wednesday November 18, 2020 [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

Paul's post is coming barely 24 hours after Omotayo had sent a birthday post to him and his twin brother.

In the post, she reminded them about their special relationship and prayed the settle their beef.

The Okoye brothers have been at loggerheads with each other since 2015.

Rumours of their split first broke in 2015 which was later put to rest by Peter.

By 2017, it became apparent that the twin brothers were no longer compactable as they went their separate ways.

This did not, however, happen without the brothers dragging each other on social media.

From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers indeed made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017.