Lola Omatayo Okoye has reminded her husband Peter and his twin brother Paul of the defunct group, Psquare, about their special relationship as they celebrate their birthday.

The PR expert and mother of two made this known on her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, while celebrating the brothers on their birthday.

"Hmmm....to the twins @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are TWINS! I wish you both a very happy birthday! Life is short, make the best of it!" she wrote.

"Respect and Love should be sacrosanct! As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents! More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name.🥳🥳🥳👑👑🎂🎂🥰🙏 #ejima #ibeji #peterpaul #psquare #bigokoyetwins #birthdaytwins #blessed."

The Okoye brothers have been at loggerheads with each other since 2017 and it is safe to say it has been one of the biggest celebrity fights recorded in the Nigerian music industry.

Rumours of their split first broke in 2015 which was later put to rest by Peter.

By 2017, it became apparent that the twin brothers were no longer compactable as they went their separate ways.

Psquare

This did not, however, happen without the brothers dragging each other on social media.

From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers indeed made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017.