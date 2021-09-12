RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'OITNB' star Uzo Aduba secretly married filmmaker Robert Sweeting in 2020

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple got married in a secret wedding held in New York.

Uzo Aduba and her hubby Robert Sweeting [Instagram/UzoAduba]

'Orange Is The New Black' star Uzo Aduba is married.

The movie star secretly tied the knot with filmmaker Robert Sweeting in 2020.

According to People, the couple tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in New York.

www.instagram.com

The movie star revealed that she was celebrating her first anniversary via her Instagram page on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." —When Harry Met Sally," she wrote.

www.instagram.com

"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. ❤️"

Congratulations to the couple.

Aduba is an American actress of Nigerian descent. She is known for her role as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black (2013–2019), for which she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2014.

Uzo Aduba [Instagram/UzoAduba]
Uzo Aduba [Instagram/UzoAduba] Pulse Nigeria

She also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2015, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series in 2014 and 2015.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

