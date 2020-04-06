Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has appealed to the Lagos state government to release Funke Akindele from its custody.

Funke Akindele was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force for organising a house party despite the lockdown order issued by the government.

The actress in a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, April 6, 2020, said the government should please releases the actress, insisting that her twin babies have been crying.

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has appealed to the Lagos state government to release Funke Akindele from its custody. [Instagram/UcheElendu]

"Please release her 😢 I don't have any excuses to make for her cos the law is simple, No Social gathering !!!! but her humble and sweet spirit doesn't deserve this arrest...We are Sorry on her behalf please @jidesanwoolu @balaelkana," she wrote.

"She explained and apologised please listen and forgive, at least people ate food at the party, the people that clustered people to share 2 packs of indomie in the name of Quarantine relief were not arrested, Please Forgive her #freefunkeakindele

"Nigerians pls the same way you got her arrested through social media pls beg them to release her, her twins r crying😭😭#stayathome.

Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

It would be recalled that on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Funke Akindele-Bello was arrested for hosting a house party to celebrate her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello's birthday in contravention of the lockdown order in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media had severely criticised Akindele for hosting a house party during a lockdown in the state.

Funke Akindele was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force for organising a house party despite the lockdown order issued by the government. [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Following the social media criticism, the actress apologised to everyone who felt offended by her action.