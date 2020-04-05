Nigerians on Twitter had a go at Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz for throwing a house party during the government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Funke and Skillz hosted friends to a house party on Saturday, April 4, 2020, to celebrate the birthday of the Nigerian rapper.

It is not known if the veteran actress and her husband flouted Lagos State Government’s order of not having more than 25 people in a single gathering with the party which had the likes of Naira Marley and Eniola Badmus in attendance.

Several video clips have been seen from the party on social media and Twitter Nigeria wasn't here for it.

As at the time of this writing, ‘Funke Akindele’ is the number trend on Twitter Nigeria as she was on the receiving end of heavy criticism.

“What Funke Akindele and the husband did was highly irresponsible, I expected both of them to know better,” a Twitter user @OlisaOsega wrote.

“How can you organize a house party with so many people in attendance at this time when social distancing is very important. It’s disappointing really.”

“Funke Akindele and her husband are certified idiots. This is beyond unreasonable, it's disgusting,” another Twitter user wrote.

To many people’s disappointment also, Funke was one of the celebrities who were used by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)- the agency responsible to curb the spread of the coronavirus- to sensitise people on how to stay safe from coronavirus.

This is not the first time the 42-year-old has been connected with going against the government’s guidelines concerning the spread of the coronavirus.

Sometime in March, she hosted fellow actress Badmus who just returned from a trip to the United Kingdom and refused to self-isolate as stipulated by government’s guidelines for anyone returning from a coronavirus-hit country.