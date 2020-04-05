Funke Akindele-Bello has come out to apologise after getting dragged on Twitter for organising a party despite the stay at home order issued by the government over the coronavirus surge.

The actress had received serious condemnation on social media after the video from the party held at her house went viral.

In her response, the mother of two took to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 5, 2020, where she apologised and explained what really happened on that fateful day.

Funke Akindele-Bello has come out to apologise after getting dragged on Twitter for organising a party despite the stay at home order issued by the government over the coronavirus surge. [Instgram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

According to her, the reason she had a lot of people around was because of a production that was going on before the lockdown was announced.

Akindele went on to say that because they were all on set when the lockdown was announced, they couldn't leave for their various homes.

She then apologised for releasing the now-famous video, insisting that she would continue to support the government in their bid to reduce and eradicate coronavirus.

It would be recalled that Nigerians on Twitter had a go at Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz for throwing a house party during the government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It would be recalled that Nigerians on Twitter had a go at Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz for throwing a house party during the government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Funke and Skillz hosted friends to a house party on Saturday, April 4, to celebrate the birthday of the Nigerian rapper.