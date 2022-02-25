RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'This is beginning to look like a pattern' - Naira Marley reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest

Odion Okonofua

Mohbad has been released from the custody of the NDLEA.

Naira Marley (Instagram/Naira Marley)

The founder of Marlian records Naira Marley has reacted to the arrest of his signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad.

The singers were arrested on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, for possession of illegal drugs.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Friday, Feb 25, the music said the treatment meted on his signees was unfair.

"What is happening to my brothers is disgusting. The injustice is unfair and this is beginning to look like a pattern. First me now my artists. Free Zinoleesky, free shubomi, free micee and dosky 💔," he tweeted.

It didn't end there as he revealed that Mohbad had been released why Zinoleesky is still in the custody of the NDLEA.

"NDLEA have released Mohbad after physically assaulting him, Zinoleesky is still in custody. The boys are under a lot of stress after being ambushed in the middle of the night with no warrant. I’m urgently returning to Lagos now now now."

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the music stars were seen being harassed and manhandled by the men of the agency.

Marlian record signees Mohbad and Zinoleesky [Instagram/MohbadOfficial]
Marlian record signees Mohbad and Zinoleesky [Instagram/MohbadOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

At some point, the men of the agency handcuffed Zinolessky and pushed him away with some other young men in the house where the arrest was made.

While reacting to the arrest, the spokesperson for the NDLEA disclosed that the reason behind their arrest was that hard drugs were found in their possession.

