Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

Odion Okonofua

The Marlian records signees are reportedly in the custody of the agency.

Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad]
Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad]

There are reports that popular singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad have been arrested by men of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the music stars were seen been harrassed and manhandled by the men of the agency.

At some point, the men of the agency handcuffed Zinolessky and pushed him away with some other young men in the house where the arrest was made.

Marlian records, the label where they are signed to is yet to release a statement.

This is the second time in less than two months that the drug law enforcement agency will be arresting a known celebrity.

It would be recalled that in Jan, skit maker and IG comedian, DGeneral was arrested at his residence by men of the agency.

In a statement released by the spokesman for the agency, Femi Babafemi, the skit maker was arrested over drug-related issues.

Nigerian skit maker Sunday Joshua popularly known as DGeneral [Instagram/DGeneral]
Nigerian skit maker Sunday Joshua popularly known as DGeneral [Instagram/DGeneral] Pulse Nigeria

"Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in the early hours of today, Wednesday 12th January arrested a skit maker, Sunday Joshua, popularly known on social media as De-General, following the raid of a notorious drug joint at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of Lagos state," part of the statement read.

The agency said the popular comedian admitted to ownership of drugs recovered from his house.

Odion Okonofua

