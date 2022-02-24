Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the music stars were seen been harrassed and manhandled by the men of the agency.

At some point, the men of the agency handcuffed Zinolessky and pushed him away with some other young men in the house where the arrest was made.

Marlian records, the label where they are signed to is yet to release a statement.

This is the second time in less than two months that the drug law enforcement agency will be arresting a known celebrity.

It would be recalled that in Jan, skit maker and IG comedian, DGeneral was arrested at his residence by men of the agency.

In a statement released by the spokesman for the agency, Femi Babafemi, the skit maker was arrested over drug-related issues.

Pulse Nigeria

"Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in the early hours of today, Wednesday 12th January arrested a skit maker, Sunday Joshua, popularly known on social media as De-General, following the raid of a notorious drug joint at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of Lagos state," part of the statement read.