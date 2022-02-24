The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency has revealed the reason behind the arrest of popular musicians Zinoleesky and Mohbad.
'We found drugs with them' - NDLEA speaks on reason behind Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest
The NDLEA says it detained three young men and two ladies during its operation.
The music stars were arrested in the early hours of Thursday, Feb 24, 2022.
"Yes, they have been arrested because we had reliable information that they were in possession of drugs. We moved in on them and recovered drugs. That is why five of them were arrested; three males and two females," the spokesperson for the NDLEA told DailyTimes.
"When their house was searched we found in their possession molly and cannabis. The investigation is still ongoing but we have to trace where they are getting these substances from."
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the music stars were seen been harrassed and manhandled by the men of the agency.
At some point, the men of the agency handcuffed Zinolessky and pushed him away with some other young men in the house where the arrest was made.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng