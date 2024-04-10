My ex-husband and I ask for privacy - AY Makuns estranged wife Mabel

Mabel took to her Instagram in the early hours of April 10, 2024, to thank her fans and followers for supporting her during the trying period. She also clarified that her silence regarding their marital crises was simply for privacy's sake.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude for the supportive messages that I have received from everyone. However, my silence should not be misunderstood and also the father of my children whom I have been with for some years deserves a certain level of respect and privacy from me and all the concerned parties. Most importantly because of our children whose mental health and general well-being should be prioritised," she said.

Recently, rumours have been circulating around social media platforms, claiming that the comedian and his wife had parted ways as their marriage hit the rock. The reports also claimed that Mabel had moved out of their matrimonial home over AY's constant infidelity, which has left the former treating several infections.

"Many lies have been peddled against me and attacks orchestrated on the social media space but I will honour my kids with my silence and not address any of these lies. Although my dreams of a lifelong marriage have taken a different direction now, I’m committed to moving forward with grace and resilience. I have faith in a brighter future for both myself and the children. Despite the rumours or opinions, I find comfort in the belief that all will be well," she said.

"While it’s unexpected for things to end this way, I quietly ask for guidance from my faith as I step into this new chapter of life. Also as we navigate this change, I ask for your help in creating an atmosphere of respect and understanding. This is a challenging period, and I ask for privacy and consideration as we (my ex-husband and I) find our own path forward," she concluded.

After Mabel's post, AY made a post on Instagram which read, "This too shall pass"

Earlier in the week, AY confessed that his marriage and friendship of 20 years was on the rocks.

He said, "It is one thing to watch my friendship/marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victims and win. I can tell you for free that no one is completely INNOCENT enough to cast stones."