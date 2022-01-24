RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe shares video from her 'traditional wedding' to Kazim Adeoti

Aigbe already addresses herself as 'Haija Adeoti.'

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her alleged husband, Kazim Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has released a video from what many have described as footage from her traditional wedding to Kazim Adeoti.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 24, 2022, where she shared the video.

She captioned the video with several emojis with wedding vibes.

Several videos of the movie star's wedding have already flooded social media.

Aigbe had earlier hinted about their marriage when she shared a photo of herself and Adeoti and addressed herself as 'Haija Adeoti.'

Mercy Aigbe and her new man Adeoti Kazim [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]
Aigbe only recently revealed that Kazim Adeoti and herself are officially an item.

Adeoti is a businessman with an interest in the entertainment industry.

According to several reports, he is married with children.

