Mercy Aigbe finally reveals identity of her lover

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 23, 2022, where she celebrated her new man, Kazim Adeoti on his birthday.

"It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit 🎊🎉💃 Cc @kazimadeoti thank you for being amazing 🙏❤️," she captioned the photo.

It would be recalled that in 2021, the movie star shared a photo where she wore an engagement ring.

"Finally I said Yes to ‘D’ Owner 😍 Thank you, God, of many chances 🙏🙏," she captioned the photo.

Adeoti is a businessman with an interest in the entertainment industry.

He is a partner/investor with IbakaTV.

ibakatv is a Video-on-demand platform for Nollywood movies.

Pulse Nigeria

It has over 15,000 hours of movie and TV content streamed on-demand.

According to a popular blogger, Adeoti is still married with children.

Aigbe was married to auto dealer, Lanre Gentry and they have a son together.

That union was marred with domestic violence and infidelity allegations.