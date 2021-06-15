RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I brought them together’ - Actress Mercy Aigbe speaks on Toyin Lawani’s marriage to Segun Wealth

Mercy speaks on the marriage she helped create.

Mercy Aigbe with celebrity couple Toyin Lawani and Segun Wealth [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/TiannahsPlaceEmpire]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has revealed that she introduced fashion designer Toyin Lawani to her hubby Segun Wealth.

The movie star made this known during Lawani and Segun's wedding reception which took place over the weekend.

According to a very excited Aigbe, she was the middle man in their relationship as she introduced the couple to each other.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe [PascalConcepts]
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe [PascalConcepts] Pulse Nigeria

"Segun Wealth also known as the unknown, I don’t know if she had said this to anyone, but I actually brought them together, yes you can ask her, unknowing I introduced Segun Wealth to Tianna so that makes me the middle woman in all of this, that makes me happy. I see the way they complement one another," she said.

Lawani and Segun Wealth tied the knot on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The wedding was attended by celebrities, friends and families of the couple.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

