Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

The controversial food critic appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the In A Nutshell podcast where he spoke about his dating life and said that he would keep his wife's identity a secret if he gets married.

"Nobody would know my wife," he began. When asked if he was in a relationship, he hesitated and then said that he prefers not to answer that question because he is admired by many women.

He said, "The thing is I don't like answering the question about if I have a girlfriend because many girls think that they can get me so if I tell them that I'm in a relationship they'd say 'I don't like him again.' Also if I say I'm not in a relationship, they'd be like, 'As fine as he is, he's not in a relationship, I don't want him again'. So I don't like answering that question."

Famakin is known for his controversial takes on matters and often faces backlash for his comments. Back in November 2023, he faced some backlash for his controversial stance on marriage when he encouraged Nigerian men to choose spouses who were either in their financial class or even above it.