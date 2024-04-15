ADVERTISEMENT
Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stressed that he would not reveal if he is taken or not.

Opeyemi days that girls think that they can get him so he would not reveal his relationship status
The controversial food critic appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the In A Nutshell podcast where he spoke about his dating life and said that he would keep his wife's identity a secret if he gets married.

"Nobody would know my wife," he began. When asked if he was in a relationship, he hesitated and then said that he prefers not to answer that question because he is admired by many women.

He said, "The thing is I don't like answering the question about if I have a girlfriend because many girls think that they can get me so if I tell them that I'm in a relationship they'd say 'I don't like him again.' Also if I say I'm not in a relationship, they'd be like, 'As fine as he is, he's not in a relationship, I don't want him again'. So I don't like answering that question."

Famakin is known for his controversial takes on matters and often faces backlash for his comments. Back in November 2023, he faced some backlash for his controversial stance on marriage when he encouraged Nigerian men to choose spouses who were either in their financial class or even above it.

"Has anyone noticed that in an average Nigerian home when the man of the house is down financially the entire house is down? Or when the father dies things change and they become poor? This is a bitter truth and it is because men marry down and don't marry their equal. The average man does not marry up, he marries down unless they are wealthy," he said at the time.

