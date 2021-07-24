Reality TV stars Laycon and Erica Nlewedim have reconciled after their famous fallout in the Lockdown edition of Big Brother Naija.
Laycon and Erica reconcile after the famous BB Naija fallout
Can Icons and Elites be friends?
Laycon and Erica were friends and later got involved in a love triangle with another housemate Kiddwaya.
The two housemates later fell out, which led to a huge scuffle that caused the elimination of Erica.
Since then, the two reality TV stars have not been cordial, and the tension even continued in the recently concluded reunion show.
However, it seems the stars are cordial again after they shared a video that shows both of them together.
Laycon and Erica shared videos on their Instagram Stories with the hashtag 'We are good'.
Their reconciliation came after a recent faceoff in an episode of the BB Naija reunion show.
While subtly berating Laycon, Erica recounted how hurt she was when she stumbled on videos of Laycon's interviews and said she felt stupid for ever trusting him.
Laycon had very little to say in his defense asides, stating that he never watched any video of Erica apologising, plus he would rather be in conversations that promote his music.
Laycon won the Lockdown edition of Big Brother Naija and has since shifted focus to his music career.
While she didn't win, Erica came out of the BB Naija house to a huge fanbase and has founded successes with several endorsements and her acting career.
