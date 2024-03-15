ADVERTISEMENT
Kate Henshaw returns to social media following her mother's passing

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She said in a new post that exercising brings her comfort and release.

Kate Henshaw's mother passed on March 1, 2024 [Instagram/K8tehenshaw]
Henshaw, who took a two-week break from social media, posted a video of her in her favourite place, the gym. The video shows her walking into a gym, and exchanging pleasant greetings with the occupants.

Her caption read, "Exercise is my go-to place for comfort, release, and boost for my mood after God Almighty, family, and friends."

She offered a heartfelt message of gratitude to those who supported her during the difficult time, listing the many ways people reached out to her after her loss.

"How do I begin to say thank you to everyone?? Is it the daily DMs filled with prayers, encouragement, and support? Is it the texts? Is it the calls? Is the flowers? Is it the tonnes of food and drink? Is it the presence of my Tribe?? I pray my gratitude suffices because it comes from the depth of my heart...God alone will repay, honour, and bless everyone who reached out to me," she began.

The actress also revealed that she's taking each day as it comes, and is not completely back to her usual self yet.

"Not 100% yet but....One day at a time..One step at a time. It's just been 2 weeks, but it feels longer," she said.

On March 4, 2024, Henshaw announced that her mother passed away three days before, and requested that the public pray for her family.

Her statement read, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my mother on March 1st 2024," the actress wrote. "Your prayers mean the world to me during this difficult time. Please keep my family in your thought. Rest in peace Mummy. Love. Kate Henshaw,"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

