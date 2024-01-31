ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kate Henshaw & Enioluwa Adeoluwa play mother and son in 'A Mother's Love'

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Set in 2008, Oye Ekiti, the film follows the pair as they prepare to leave each other.

Kate Henshaw & Enioluwa Adeoluwa play mother and son in 'A Mother's Love' [Screenshot from 'A Mother's Love']
Kate Henshaw & Enioluwa Adeoluwa play mother and son in 'A Mother's Love' [Screenshot from 'A Mother's Love']

Recommended articles

Enioluwa plays Folahanmi, a young son who is about to set out from his little town to the big city for greener pastures. Henshaw plays Maami, his single mother who has already experienced loss with her husband.

Set in 2008, Oye Ekiti, the film follows the pair as they come to this new crossroad and prepare to leave each other. Maami has mixed feelings about the moment. With Folahanmi being her only living relative revealed in the course of the film, she feels a need to have him remain in the nest and protected by her.

Folahanmi, on the other hand, is more assured and ready for the next phase of life – adulthood. He is persistent that leaving home for the city is what is right for him at this point in time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot from 'A Mother's Love'
Screenshot from 'A Mother's Love' Pulse Nigeria

The film, which is a musical, features the song "Wait for Me" by Johnny Drille, performed by Henshaw and Enioluwa. It also features a rearranged version of Nigerian musician, Lagbaja's hit, "Never Far Away," also performed by Henshaw and Enioluwa.

A Mother's Love features heavy dancing and footwork both from Henshaw and Enioluwa. They are flacked by other dancers in their rendition of "Never Far Away."

Watch the full film below:

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yul Edochie faces backlash after reaffirming support for Tinubu in new post

Yul Edochie faces backlash after reaffirming support for Tinubu in new post

Kate Henshaw & Enioluwa Adeoluwa play mother and son in 'A Mother's Love'

Kate Henshaw & Enioluwa Adeoluwa play mother and son in 'A Mother's Love'

The Tayo Aina guide to building a successful YouTube channel in 12 easy steps

The Tayo Aina guide to building a successful YouTube channel in 12 easy steps

Nancy Isime's short film 'A Fresh Start' addresses the challenges of single mothers

Nancy Isime's short film 'A Fresh Start' addresses the challenges of single mothers

Sleeping with a virgin is traumatic for men - actor Baaj Adebule

Sleeping with a virgin is traumatic for men - actor Baaj Adebule

I just let them - Ayra Starr on how she deals with internet trolls

I just let them - Ayra Starr on how she deals with internet trolls

Ayra Starr opens up about how she handles emotional moments on stage

Ayra Starr opens up about how she handles emotional moments on stage

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

Asa returns with her first single in 2 years

Asa returns with her first single in 2 years

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ebony Life announces cinematic right to view 'Bob Marley - One Love' [Collider]

EbonyLife lands cinematic rights to 'Bob Marley - One Love' biopic

Scarlet Gomez is done playing Ms Nice Girl in Nollywood [Guardian Life]

Scarlet Gomez is done playing Ms Nice Girl in Nollywood

Sam Dede's character (Ebube) in the 2001 Nigerian film Issakaba is simply legendary

2001 action classic 'Issakaba' returns for a sequel with Sam Dede as Ebube

Omowumi Dada plays lead in 'Ada Omo Daddy' [Instagram/realmercyaigbe]

Mercy Aigbe's feature 'Ada Omo Daddy' heads to UK cinemas this February