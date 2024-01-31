Kate Henshaw & Enioluwa Adeoluwa play mother and son in 'A Mother's Love'

Enioluwa plays Folahanmi, a young son who is about to set out from his little town to the big city for greener pastures. Henshaw plays Maami, his single mother who has already experienced loss with her husband.

Set in 2008, Oye Ekiti, the film follows the pair as they come to this new crossroad and prepare to leave each other. Maami has mixed feelings about the moment. With Folahanmi being her only living relative revealed in the course of the film, she feels a need to have him remain in the nest and protected by her.

Folahanmi, on the other hand, is more assured and ready for the next phase of life – adulthood. He is persistent that leaving home for the city is what is right for him at this point in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The film, which is a musical, features the song "Wait for Me" by Johnny Drille, performed by Henshaw and Enioluwa. It also features a rearranged version of Nigerian musician, Lagbaja's hit, "Never Far Away," also performed by Henshaw and Enioluwa.

A Mother's Love features heavy dancing and footwork both from Henshaw and Enioluwa. They are flacked by other dancers in their rendition of "Never Far Away."