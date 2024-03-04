Your prayers mean the world to me - Kate Henshaw breaks silence on mother's death

In a new post on Instagram, the actress confirmed her mother's death and told the public to keep her in their thoughts.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my mother on March 1st 2024," the actress wrote. "Your prayers mean the world to me during this difficult time. Please keep my family in your thought. Rest in peace Mummy. Love. Kate Henshaw," the statement reads.

This comes days after after the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas made a post about her mother's death on his official Instagram page on Saturday March 2, 2024.

“Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor. I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didnt make it. May his soul rest in peace. @actorsguildofnigeria,” his post read.

Fans and friends from Nollywood have rushed to her Instagram to express their condolences to the actress for her loss.

"Sending you love sis, May God strengthen your family at this time. And May her gentle soul rest with the angels 🙏🏾 Hugs ❤️," the actress Susan Peters said.

"God Abeg oooo! So sorry sis 😢😢😢 pls take heart," the actress Uche Ogbodo said.

"Dear Aunty Kate, My Condolences 💐 It is well with you and your Family❤," the actor Oluwaseyi Kelvin Audu said.