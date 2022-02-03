RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West gifts girlfriend Julia Fox and friends 5 Birkins bags

Odion Okonofua

A Birkins bag starts at $10,000.

American rapper Kanye West has gifted his new girlfriend Julia Fox and her friends five Birkins designer bags.

According to PageSix, the rapper gave the actress and her friends the bag gifts in honour of her birthday.

According to several reports, those bags' prices start at about $10,000 each.

The rapper had earlier taken the actress on a date for her birthday.

“Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album [‘Donda 2’],” an insider close to the couple exclusively told Page Six.

This is not the first time West has spent big bucks on the actress.

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [Instagram/DondaTines]
It would be recalled that the rapper bought the actress a hotel suite filled with clothes during a date night.

The billionaire rapper and Fox started dating in January after weeks of speculations about their relationship.

