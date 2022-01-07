RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Fox says West gave her the Cinderella treatment in New York.

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [InterviewMagazine]
American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [InterviewMagazine]

Kanye West has taken his new interest in Julia Fox to another level as he bought quite a lot of clothes just for their date night.

Recommended articles

According to Fox in a recent interview with Interview Magazine, the billionaire rapper bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for their date night.

"It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time … Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" an Impressed Fox revealed.

www.instagram.com

She revealed that she met the music in Miami on New Year's eve.

She described West’s “energy” as “so fun to be around,” and also revealed that they “decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see ‘Slave Play.'”

www.instagram.com

An impressed Fox said the rapper arrived at the Broadway Theatre just in time for the play.

She said after the play they decided to go for dinner at her favourite restaurant in New York.

"Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined!” Implausibly, Fox added, “the whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [Instagram/DondaTines]
American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox [Instagram/DondaTines] Pulse Nigeria

West and Fox have made the headlines for weeks over their new relationship.

It may come as a surprise to many as the music star had previously made some attempts on social media to win back his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

Dorcas Shola-Fapson's recently acquired Range Rover stolen by her driver

Dorcas Shola-Fapson's recently acquired Range Rover stolen by her driver

Ruger releases new video for, 'Snapchat'

Ruger releases new video for, 'Snapchat'

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of 2021

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of 2021

Davido set to open new home in Banana Island

Davido set to open new home in Banana Island

Nigel Gaisie invites infamous niece and family home for live Facebook conversation (WATCH)

Nigel Gaisie invites infamous niece and family home for live Facebook conversation (WATCH)

Coming to Africa Magic in January 2022! New seasons of 'Date my Family Nigeria,' 'Unmarried,' 'My Siblings and I'

Coming to Africa Magic in January 2022! New seasons of 'Date my Family Nigeria,' 'Unmarried,' 'My Siblings and I'

Nigerian singer, Alat links up with TG Omori for 'Jackie Chan' music video

Nigerian singer, Alat links up with TG Omori for 'Jackie Chan' music video

Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead

Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead

Trending

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu weds Nicolette Ndigwe

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu and wife Nicolette Ndigwe [Instagram/IfeanyiKalu]

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

Shatta Wale

Davido's 1st baby mama breaks down in tears following reports of fight with 2nd baby mama in nightclub

Davido and his baby mama, Sophie Momodu with their daughter, Imade [LindaIkeji]

Jim Iyke says fight with Uche Maduagwu was planned, reveals he was paid handsomely

Nollywood movie star; Jim Iyke [The Residence Afrika]