Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

According to Fox in a recent interview with Interview Magazine, the billionaire rapper bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for their date night.

"It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time … Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" an Impressed Fox revealed.

She revealed that she met the music in Miami on New Year's eve.

She described West’s “energy” as “so fun to be around,” and also revealed that they “decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see ‘Slave Play.'”

An impressed Fox said the rapper arrived at the Broadway Theatre just in time for the play.

She said after the play they decided to go for dinner at her favourite restaurant in New York.

"Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined!” Implausibly, Fox added, “the whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

West and Fox have made the headlines for weeks over their new relationship.