Juliet Ibrahim says when your family has a gut feeling about your partner, they might be actually right about it.

The movie star and recently turned author made this known on her Instagram page while sharing an excerpt of her new book 'A Toast To Life.' According to her in the book, the decision to love someone is a personal choice, but if your family or the people close to you have that gut feeling about your partner and you are too in love to see it? Pause. They are rarely ever wrong.

"Excerpts from Chapter 7 and Chapter 12 of #AToastToLife @atoasttolifebook. The gut feeling you have about someone, even when you cannot place your finger on what it is, is important. Do not ignore your intuition. Lessons I learnt? The decision to love someone is a personal choice, but if your family or the people close to you have that gut feeling about your partner and you are too in love to see it? Pause. They are rarely ever wrong. When I dismantled the walls around me brick by brick and began to breathe more freely, I realised a lot of things. Life is really not so difficult. You live your life to the best of your ability, doing everything within your power and means to stay happy and fulfilled. People – friends and family – will hurt you, they will betray your trust, but you owe it to your mind to forgive them and let go of any negative feelings.

"You will hurt other people along the way. You must apologize and mean it when you realise it. You must not waive or shrug it off. It is the little things that hurt the most. You owe it to yourself to chase and pursue your dreams. You try, and you try again and again until you get what you want. You are your own happily-ever-after. Yes, you are beautiful, awesome and complete the way you are. It took me a really long time to understand this; that I had to love and find contentment in myself, my family, my beautiful baby and the work I do. There is a lot I look forward to in my life, my career and business. There are bigger hurdles to scale through and I am prepared and looking forward to all of it. But mostly, I am grateful for how far I have come, from the little girl who survived three civil wars to being the Juliet Ibrahim," she wrote.

Juliet Ibrahim's decision to share this part from her book might be connected to the shocking public apology from her ex-boyfriend, Iceberg Slim.

The shocking apology post

On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, the singer took to his Instagram page where he tendered an unreserved apology to his former bae, Juliet Ibrahim.

"I lied, I cheated, I took your love for granted and in turn, I brought ridicule and shame to you. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize," part of the post read.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim had one of the most beautiful celebrity relationships which spanned between 2017 and early 2018 before it hit the rocks. The first clue of the relationship going sour was when Juliet Ibrahim deleted all his photos on her Instagram page.