RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Babatunde Lawal
Enioluwa Adeoluwa [instagram/enioluwa]
Enioluwa Adeoluwa [instagram/enioluwa]

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a well-known social media figure, has announced that the European Union has appointed him as its ambassador to Africa.

Read Also

Enioluwa, who is known for his interesting personality on social media platforms, took to his Twitter page to share the news with his fans. He wrote that this is a chance to assist others, give to charity, and work with a group like @EUinNigeria that supports people and communities.

Super excited and honoured to announce my role with the European Union as the EU-Africa Ambassador."

Enioluwa emphasized the fact that he hopes to see the opportunity open to other people in the industry.

“This is an opportunity to serve, support charities, and work with an organization such as @EUinNigeria that supports individuals and communities. I am indeed honoured and grateful and hopeful that this opens doors not just for me but for many others!,” he added.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is a social media influencer and comedian. He is popularly known as The Lipgloss Boy or The Beauty Boy. Enioluwa is against the conventional belief that fashion is a one-way street that should be dominated by women alone.

In 2019, he won an award as the youngest director in Nigeria after winning most outstanding director at the Nigerian Universities Theatre Arts Festival.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

Mo'Believe deploys contemporary sounds in bringing Yoruba Music to a new generation [Pulse Album Review]

Mo'Believe deploys contemporary sounds in bringing Yoruba Music to a new generation [Pulse Album Review]

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

DJ Khaled teases possible collaboration after linking up with Burna Boy

DJ Khaled teases possible collaboration after linking up with Burna Boy

DJ Khaled hints at a collaboration with Burna Boy, shares videos from their studio session

DJ Khaled hints at a collaboration with Burna Boy, shares videos from their studio session

Watch Sambasa Nzeribe, Nimi Adekanmbi & Osas Okonyon in ‘EFF’D’ short film

Watch Sambasa Nzeribe, Nimi Adekanmbi & Osas Okonyon in ‘EFF’D’ short film

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

James Brown [Instagram/theprincessofafrica]

James Brown’s leaked s*x tape storms social media

Black Sherif and Clementina Konadu

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Full statement: Mohbad responds to Naira Marley's claims, says he is lying and being disrespectful by hiding the truth

Mercy Aigbe's sister, Patience Aigbekaen and Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe's sister sets mom's house on fire days after calling out the movie star