I’m not interested in even being your celebrity anymore - Erica Nlewedim

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

"For the past few years, I see my name on blogs only when I respond to the trolls and never the loads of positive things that I have achieved," she said.

Erica Nlewedim, who rose to fame on BBNaija, said she is now tired of being a celebrity {instagram/ericanlewedim}
In a tweet that garnered significant attention, Erica shared a powerful message about self-love and her desire to live a more peaceful life.

In the post, she highlighted her frustrations with constantly being in the public eye for responding to online trolls. She expressed her dismay at how her achievements often take a back seat to the negative aspects of fame.

Erica Nlewedim, who rose to fame during her stint in the BBNaija house, has undoubtedly made significant strides in her career, securing numerous endorsements and building a loyal fan base. However, like many public figures, she has had her fair share of online trolls and negative commentary.

In her candid message, Erica emphasised her desire to focus on the positive aspects of life and prioritise her peace of mind. She made it clear that she is no longer interested in the celebrity status that often comes with fame. Instead, she wants to live a life that aligns with her values and aspirations.

"I’m not interested in even being your celebrity anymore, allow me live my life, focus on your own business," she added.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

