Erica confirms 'Inside Life With Erica' MTV Base reality series

Set to begin airing on June 9, 2021, the reality series will delve into the life of the controversial star as she navigates her personal life and the entertainment industry.

Confirming the reality series, Erica shared: “I am super excited about the show. Viewers will get to see sides to me that the public has never seen before. I think my excitement comes from being on live camera again and thinking about how my fans will react when they finally see what my everyday life looks like."

" 'Inside Life With Erica' captures every aspect of me. Erica the actress, the entrepreneur, the star girl, lover-girl, and even my vulnerabilities. The name of the show is INSIDE LIFE, so it’s inside my life, no stone unturned,” she added.

On the soon-to-launch reality series, Solafunmi Sosanya, Senior Channels Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa said: “Erica is one celebrity that certainly sparkles in the spotlight. The light and cameras absolutely love her and that’s a mark of a true reality TV star. Inside Life With Erica is a brilliant, non-invasive avenue for her teeming fans to see her for who she really is, outside of the glitz and the glamour.

"The show will definitely give viewers a different perspective to their favourite celebrity’s life. This reality series is keeping with MTV Base’s drive to provide our viewers with premium entertainment and storytelling with original scripted and non-scripted shows."

The reality star also shared a teaser announcing the new reality series via her social media platforms.