IGP orders immediate arrest of Seun Kuti for slapping police officer

Nurudeen Shotayo

Seun Kuti was caught on camera assaulting a police officer in uniform.

Seun Kuti slaps police officer in uniform.
Seun Kuti slaps police officer in uniform. [Twitter:@OneJoblessBoy]

Seun, the youngest son of the legendary Afrobeats godfather, Fela Kuti, was captured on camera dishing out a hot slap to a hapless officer who was decked in police uniform.

The incident reportedly occurred on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on the evening of Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Although no one can really tell the incident that preceded that action, shortly after the footage surfaced online, the young Kuti took to his Instagram Story to give his side of the story.

According to the musician, the police officer had tried to kill him and his family before he descended on him in the manner he did.

Seun said, "He tried to kill me and my family. have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job."

But, in a swift reaction, the IGP ordered the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Omohunwa, to with immediate effect, arrest the artiste and commence investigations into the cause of the incident.

The statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, quoted the police chief as saying that such hideous crimes against the police will not be condoned.

The statement read: "The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

"The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

"IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

