I had preeclampsia and nearly lost my baby Zendaya - 'BBNaija' star Bam Bam

The mother of two disclosed that she struggled with preeclampsia during her pregnancy with her first child, Zendaya, in 2020 and was at risk of losing her. Thankfully, her condition was detected early enough by the hospital to save her child. She narrated the ordeal during her recent interview with popular media personality Chude Jideownwo on his podcast With Chude.

"I had preeclampsia with Zendaya's pregnancy; she had detached from my placenta by the time I arrived at the hospital. So the thought of losing her, if I hadn’t been diligent with my antenatal classes or taking my vitamins. We tried going to have her abroad, but there were a lot of setbacks so we had to settle. And the hospital we got, thank God they were so diligent. Imagine they didn’t do my urinalysis test, and the doctor didn’t call at the time that he did?" she said to Chude.

Going on, she went into details about the ways her body changed during her pregnancy and how those changes drove her to a state of depression because she could no longer recognize the woman she became. However, she praised her husband, fellow BBNaija Alum Teddy, who was super supportive as she went through the changes. She believes the stress and changes were all worth it when she had her baby.

"I would never have imagined that my body would get this thick, no jokes. I look in front of the mirror and thank God for supportive husbands like mine. Imagine I had a man who wasn’t open to the transition phases I went through with each pregnancy," she added.

Pregnancy comes with a series of changes for every woman and more often than not, the changes vary from woman to woman. On top of that sometimes the changes vary per pregnancy in the same woman, and this was the case for Bam Bam.

She said, "My second pregnancy was even more merciful than the first. What! Zendaya! I went from Maroon to black, I had skin tags, I had acne breakouts. Went from size 8 to 14/16. I was in shock. I went through postpartum depression. I was a mess. I did not understand. I transformed literally. But I mean look at the girl. Now you understand why she did what she had to do. When she was born, I had to ask the doctor, ‘is that my baby?’ ‘How is she so white looking?’ She had grey eyes, and now they’re brown. She looked so different."

In what some call the greatest love story of the reality show, Bam Bam and her husband Teddy actually met in the Big Brother house back in 2018, and their love grew so much that they couldn't let each other go; they then got married the next year. They have since had two beautiful daughters, born in 2020 and 2022, respectively.